Sukriti, Prakriti have ‘perfect song for such intense times’

By Glamsham Editorial
Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar
Singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar say their latest track is perfect for the intense times that people are currently facing.

“‘Hum Tum’ is a very special track for us as it was an amazing experience singing, dancing, and acting together. It’s a perfect song for such intense times because a happy song goes a long way,” said Sukriti and Prakriti.

“Everyone was very excited to be back on the sets and shoot after so long,” they added.

The song is sung by Sukriti and Prakriti, co-composed by Lost Stories and has lyrics penned by MellowD.

The dance track, “Hum Tum”, portrays the emotions and yearnings to escape from the busy life with that one special person and build a world of your own. “Hum Tum” is inspired by hip-hop beats mixed with Latin elements.

The video also features actors/dancers Priyank Sharma and Raghav Juyal.

“Raghav and Priyank are extremely talented and superb dancers. They were the perfect match for the song and their craziness made the video eye-catching and full of energy,” said Sukriti and Prakriti.  –ians/nn/arm

