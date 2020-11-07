Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sultry Saturday: Rashami Desai keeps it white hot

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai has amped her style quotient on social media with sultry Saturday vibes in white.

“Weekend vibe,” she wrote on Twitter along with the pictures.

In the images, she sits next to a bed in a white shirt that reveals laced innerwear. Her make-up is subtle and she keeps her hair open.

Her fans loved her new image, and were asking for more.

“Dil mange more & more,” shared one user, while one wrote: “One of your best ever photoshoots. Indeed you’re going places.”.

“You are getting super hot day by day .. good going,” posted another user.

“Uff you are so hot and gorgeous,” wrote another.

Rashami is currently all set to enter the digital world, and says her upcoming web project will help her break away from the regular television image. The actress plays the lead opposite Tanuj Virwani in the web series “Tandoor”, an investigative thriller about a married couple whose lives take an unexpected turn after a murder.

“I am very excited to make my digital foray with ‘Tandoor’. The role completely breaks away from my regular television work. I am very glad I found this,” Rashami said recently.

“The script is just fantastic and I got so intrigued and involved in the narration that I immediately decided to take up the project. I’m eagerly waiting to commence the project and work with Tanuj Virwani, who is a fine actor and a good friend. Also, one of the other reasons to take up the project is the people involved. I’m sure it’s going to be a fun ride and I will definitely learn and grow more as an actor. I can’t wait to begin the shoot,” added Rashami, who made her mark on “Naagin 4” and the reality show “Bigg Boss 13”.

–IANS

sug/vnc

