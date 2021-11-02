Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh nostalgic as 'RadhaKrishn' hits 800 episodes

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The ongoing show ‘RadhaKrishn’ has completed 800 episodes and lead actors Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh express their excitement and share the journey so far in the show.

Sumedh Mudgalkar who plays Lord Krishna said that he felt privileged to depict the character on-screen. “Having the opportunity to play such a loved and respected role is an honour I highly appreciate. It is the support and appreciation we have received from our audiences that has quite evidently helped us reach this milestone so I am very grateful for it,” said Sumedh.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand Mallika, seen as ‘Radha’ added sharing her happiness on the support she got from the audience: “I am extremely proud of the whole ‘RadhaKrishn’ team to have managed to reach this milestone of 800 episodes. It is a joy in itself to have received such tremendous support from all of our lovely viewers, even through the trying times we breathe in.”

The mythological show ‘RadhaKrishn’ airs on Star Bharat.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

ila/kr