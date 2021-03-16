ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sumeet Vyas: Being a scriptwriter helps filter out wrong projects as actor

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Besides being an actor, Sumeet Vyas is an established screenwriter, too. He has written scripts for series such as “Bang Baaja Baaraat” and “TVF Tripling” amongst others.

He says being a writer helps him choose the correct acting projects for himself.

“There are some stories that people want to tell. They are not subscribing to a module or a template. It comes from within and it’s an honest attempt. I can tell when someone really wants to tell a story, if its coming from within and is an honest attempt. In that sense it really helps filter if it is a project I want to associate with. When I realise they just want to make a film to make a quick buck then I tend to avoid. In that way it really helped me as an actor,” Sumeet tells IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes, the script is right but the role they are offering me is because I am famous for a certain thing and they can milk the success out of me. If I am not adding anything to the project, then I don’t take it up,” he adds.

Besides the OTT space, he has been seen in Bollywood films such as “Veere Di Wedding”, “Made In China”, and “English Vinglish”.

“There is a lot of money riding in commercial cinema and a lot at stake and if you are not someone who is relatable to the audience, or not someone who people are curious to see, then they (filmmakers) don’t want to risk it. Yes, it has helped me because I am popular here (digital space), so they can take that kind of risk and cast me. They are more than willing to invest in me,” shares the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndia fined 20 per cent match fee for slow over-rate
Next articleAyushmann to Tahira: Thank you for ruining my attempt to be a doctor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

Sub junior hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand in semis

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 15 (IANS) Continuing the string of one-sided matches at the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship, defending champions Haryana...

Olympic torch relay to kick off on schedule

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 15 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will kick off as scheduled in northeastern Japan's Fukushima prefecture on March 25, organisers...

USA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Altos (California), March 15 (IANS) USA Cricket on Monday confirmed the schedule, groups, format, and match officials for the first ever USA Cricket...

Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 15 (IANS) The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the...

Radhika Apte on 'OK Computer': Excited about my first sci-fi project

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series "OK Computer". She says she is excited, because this...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates