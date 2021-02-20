ADVERTISEMENT
Sumeet Vyas opens up about camaraderie he shares with his father

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Vyas has spoken about his challenging relationship with academics and about the camaraderie he shares with his father.

During a chat on the show “Comedy Adda” with host RJ Naved, Sumit said: “My father was very understanding of my academic potential. After I failed my eighth and ninth (grades) a couple of times, he came up to me and said that there’s no need to prove any point. If you are not able to clear, that’s absolutely fine. Do what you feel you can do best.”

Sumeet added: “For example, since you put up posters of cars in your room and if you have interest in cars, I’ll speak to the guy who services my car and you can work there for a year or a two. After gaining experience, I’ll help you open a new garage. You never know, you might excel and make a name for yourself.”

The actor will next be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming web series, 1962: The War In The Hills.

