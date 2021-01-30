ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sumeet Vyas pays tribute to martyrs of 1962 on Shaheed Diwas

Sumeet Vyas dedicated a poem to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the Nation in 1962 on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Actor Sumeet Vyas on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, or Martyrs’ Day, dedicated a poem to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation in 1962.

January 30 is observed every year as Martyrs’ Day to commemorate the death of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. This year, Sumeet chose the day to pay his homage to the martyrs of 1962, in a video he shared on Instagram.

In the video, Sumeet recites a Hindi poem that talks of the soldiers who consider it their fortune and honour to give up their lives for the nation.

“This poem is dedicated to all those martyrs who sacrificed their lives in 1962 so that we could sleep peacefully,” the actor says in Hindi at the end of the poem.

Sumeet also revealed his look from the upcoming series “1962: The War In The Hills”. The series references how 125 Indian soldiers fought 3000 Chinese in 1962. It is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Abhay Deol.

The series premieres on February 26 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.  –ians/abh/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

