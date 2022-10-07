scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Sundar C's 'Coffee With Kadhal' to hit screens on November 4

By Glamsham Bureau

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Ace director Sundar C’s upcoming family entertainer ‘Coffee With Kadhal’ will hit the screens on November 4, its makers announced on Friday.

Initially, the film was expected to release on October 7. However, the makers have now officially announced the film’s release date as November 4.

The romantic-comedy with a big star cast revolves around three brothers.

“The film is about three brothers played by Srikanth, Jiiva and Jai. All three brothers have characters that are in stark contrast with one another. While Srikanth is an introvert, Jai plays an extrovert in the film. Jiiva strikes a balance being both an introvert and an extrovert.

“The story is based on their romantic relationships, their family bonds, and the problems that erupt between them,” Sundar C had said during the audio and trailer launch of the film.

There are six female leads in the film, which has eight songs in all. Samyuktha, Raiza Wilson, Divyadarshini, Malavika Sharma, Aishwarya Dutta and Amrita Iyer play the female leads. Each of these characters helps the story progress, the director had disclosed earlier.

The film, which has been produced by Sundar’s wife Kushbhu’s Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media’s ACS Arun Kumar, is to be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

–IANS

mani/arm

Previous article
Bots offer US, Europe a way out of workforce shortage, and delays for customers
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rashami Desai

Hina Khan

Rubina Dilaik

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US