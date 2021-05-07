Sundeep Kishan announces new film on birthday

Adv.

Hyderabad, May 7 (IANS) South star Sundeep Kishan tweeted to announce his new project on the occasion of his birthday on Friday. Tentatively titled “SK28”, the supernatural fantasy film will see Sundeep collaborate with director VI Anand again, six years after the duo worked together in the Telugu film “Tiger”.

“A ‘Vi Anand’ SuperNatural Fantasy.. A @HasyaMovies @RajeshDanda_ Production #SK28,” wrote the actor, on his official Twitter handle, @sundeepkishan on Friday.

Speaking about his collaboration with director Anand, he said: “VI Anand and I are very good friends, and we share an amazing work rapport which, was very well reflected in our first project together, Tiger. I am collaborating with him after six years and am very excited about the same. He is a visionary.”

Sundeep seems impressed by the script, too, besides his director. “The moment I read the script of ‘SK28’, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am sure the audience is going to love it.”

The actor’s upcoming roster also includes CV Kumar’s sequel to the 2017 Tamil thriller “Maayavan”, titled “Maayavan Reloaded”. He will also be seen in G. Nageswara Reddy’s Telugu film “Gully Rowdy”.

–IANS

