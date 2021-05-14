Suneel Darshan recalls his association with Akshay Kumar

Adv.

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan goes down memory lane to recall his long association with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

“We commenced our fruitful association with ‘Jaanwar’, which was Akshay’s first success after a dull period in 1999. Then with ‘Ek Rishtaa’ he went notches higher to be pitted against Amitabh Bachchan and carry off the role with full conviction. These movies were followed by ‘Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya’, ‘Andaaz’, ‘Talaash’, ‘Mere Jeevan Saathi’ and ‘Dosti Friends Forever’,” recalls Darshan.

While on “Ek Rishtaa”, which released in 2001, the success of the film was followed by Big B and Akshay collaborating again in films like Vipul Shah’s “Aankhen” (2002) and “Waqt: The Race Against Time” (2005), and Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Khakee” (2004).

“Ek Rishtaa”, also featuring Rakhee, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, and Mohnish Bahl, and will air on Zee Bollywood.