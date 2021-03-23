ADVERTISEMENT
Suniel Shetty to host a show ‘to stay fit & healthy’

Suniel Shetty: For me, overall wellness is of utmost importance & I feel it is vital to make it part of one’s daily routine

By Glamsham Editorial
Suniel Shetty
BIG FM introduces yet another inspiring show ’21 Din Wellness In’. Helmed by celebrated Bollywood actor and wellness enthusiast Suniel Shetty, the show aims to up the wellness quotient of the listeners by promoting mental, physical and emotional well-being. Through the show, the actor will urge and encourage listeners to follow a healthy lifestyle by sharing his own wellness and fitness tips for 21 days, while addressing various topics, myths and discussions on common notions.

Commenting on the show, Suniel Shetty said, “For me, overall wellness is of utmost importance and I feel it is vital to make it part of one’s daily routine. It makes me really happy to see that a lot of people today are giving importance to a healthy, well-balanced and happy life. Through this show, our aim is to provide a holistic wellness solution to our listeners who want to take ownership of their lifestyle. This is something which is extremely close to my heart and I am thrilled to helm a show which throws light on different aspects of the same. Also, I am glad to be part of the BIG FM family who have always strived to create a difference with their distinctive content and initiatives.”

Taking this thought ahead, BIG FM along with Suniel Shetty will guide the people of India to stay fit and healthy. Through the show, Suniel along with his team of experts will throw light on topics such as how mental and physical health are interlinked, bust the myths around fad foods and diets, handling stress relevance of Yoga, interesting home remedies and much more. He will also take listeners through his personal journey, sharing anecdotes from his life. Suniel will also be seen interacting with other celebrities who have inspired millions and set an example with their remarkable wellness journey.

