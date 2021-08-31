HomeBollywoodNews

Suniel Shetty turns brand ambassador for Maharashtra Delphic Council

Actor Suniel Shetty has been named as the brand ambassador for the Maharashtra Delphic Council for Performing Arts.

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Actor Suniel Shetty has been named as the brand ambassador for the Maharashtra Delphic Council for Performing Arts.

Talking about the same, Suniel Shetty shared: “I am super excited to join the Maharashtra Delphic Council as a brand ambassador. Art and culture as a subject is very close to my heart and with Delphic coming to India, I am sure all artistes from Maharashtra will be able to showcase their talents globally and show the world our rich culture.”

- Advertisement -

The logo of the Maharashtra Delphic Council was launched by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and veteran actress Hema Malini on August 21.

The Delphic Games celebrate six art categories, namely, Musical Arts and Sounds (singing, instrumental music, electronic sounds), Performing Arts (dance, theatre, circus, puppetry), Language Arts (literature, poetry, moderation), Visual Arts (painting, graphics, sculpture, installation, fashion, photography), Social Arts (communications, Internet, media, pedagogic, didactic) and Ecological Arts & Architecture (urban planning, landscaping, preservation and conservation of nature, monuments).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFaissal Khan: I never asked for help to build my career
Next articleRam Pothineni releases trailer of Gopichand's next 'Seetimaarr'
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,190FansLike
43,046FollowersFollow
6,131FollowersFollow
57,408FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv