scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Suniel Shetty wishes his ‘life’ Athiya Shetty on her birthday

Athiya Shetty turned 30 on Saturday, actor Suniel Shetty penned a heartwarming note for the actress.

By Glamsham Bureau

As his daughter Athiya Shetty turned 30 on Saturday, actor Suniel Shetty penned a heartwarming note for the actress.

Suniel took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie with Athiya. In the image, the actress looks every-inch gorgeous in Indian wear while the actor looks dapper in a suit.

“Happy happy birthday my LIFE @athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat,” Suniel captioned the image.

Athiya made her debut with the romantic action film ‘Hero’ in 2015. She was then seen in films such as ‘Mubarakan’ and ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’.

Suniel will next be seen in ‘Dharavi Bank’, a series set in one of Asia’s largest slums, Dharavi. It will mark his debut on the digital platform.

Previous article
Manya Narang, Salim-Sulaiman to perform at Bollywood Musical festival at FIFA World Cup 2022
Next article
John Abraham is a ‘mild and well-mannered person,’ says Shah Rukh Khan
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kajal Aggarwal

Pooja Hegde

Rubina Dilaik

Karan Kundrra

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US