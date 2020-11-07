Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sunil Grover begins shoot for web series by Vikas Bahl

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has started shooting for a situational crime comedy web series slated for an April release next year.

Titled “Sunflower”, the series is written helmed by “Queen” director Vikas Bahl and features Sunil in the lead role. The series is co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co.

“The conceptualisation of the web series is extremely top notch. Mixing crime with comedy is an exciting genre to work with,” said Sunil.

“The characters are the most interesting part in the narrative, the audience will relate to their stories for sure. As the name suggests, the roller-coaster ride will revolve around the housing society named Sunflower. We start shooting for the series today and I am looking forward to being back on set,” he added, about working in the Zee5 Original series.

–IANS

