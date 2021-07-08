Adv.
Sunil Grover wishes Atul Agnihotri: Happy birthday to the coolest

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Sunil Grover took to social media on Thursday to share birthday wishes for actor-producer Atul Agnihotri.

Sunil shared a video clip to wish the producer.

“Happy birthday to the coolest @atulreellife Sir. Wish you a long, happy and healthy life,” wrote Sunil on his Instagram page.

The video clip posted on Instagram shows Sunil Grover going underwater in a swimming pool on one side. On the other hand, it shows Atul Agnihotri swimming underwater.

Atul thanked Sunil for his wishes. He wrote: “Thank you.”

Atul Agnihotri recently produced Salman Khan’s “Radhe”. Sunil Grover was recently seen in the web series “Sunflower”.

