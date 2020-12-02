Bollywood News

Sunny Deol tests Covid positive

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actor-politician Sunny Deol on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in isolation.

Sunny took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote in Hindi: “Maine corona test karwaya aur report positive aaya hai. Main ekantwaas mein hoon aur meri tabiyat theek hai. Mera anurodh hai ki aap mein se jo bhi log gat kuch dinon mein mere sampark mein aaye hain, kripya swaym ko isolate kar apni jaanch karwaye (I got myself tested for corona and my report is positive. I am in isolation and my health is fine. I request all those who came in contact with me recently to get yourself tested and stay in isolation).”

According to a statement, Sunny got himself tested in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, before coming back to Mumbai.

“He has been tested positive but is asymptomatic and feeling absolutely alright. He would be under home quarantine in Manali till he recovers completely. He is following all the instructions given by the authorities and taking necessary precautions,” the statement further read.

The 64-year-old star had “gone to Manali few days back to recoup after his shoulder surgery that took place last month, as advised by the doctors to isolate himself”.

–IANS

