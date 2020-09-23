Home Bollywood News

Sunny Leone and daughter’s tryst with art

By Glamsham Editorial
Sunny Leone spent some time indulging in art with her little daughter Nisha on Wednesday, and posted an Instagram picture capturing the moment.

“Working together as a team! My little princess Nisha,” she wrote alongside the image.

Sunny often spends time to paint with her children, and posts pictures on social media. On September 2, she had posted a picture where she, along with her children Nisha, Noah and Asher, give vent to their artistic creativity. They ended up making around half a dozen paintings. –IANS/dc/vnc

