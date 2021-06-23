Sunny Leone caught on the job!

Adv.

Sunny Leone was found relaxing on the set of her upcoming web series “Anamika”.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sunny took to Instagram to share a video with her fans. It seems the clip of an action stunt, and as she was performing she landed on a bed.

She captioned the video post: “Relaxing on the job!! #SunnyLeone #OnSets #Anamika.”

“Anamika”, an action series, marks Sunny’s debut in the digital space. The web series is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Sunny will also be seen in “Shero” and “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.