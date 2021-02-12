ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sunny Leone feels beyond blessed to have Nisha, Noah, Asher

Sunny Leone shared an emotional note as her twins Noah & Asher turn three. The actress says she feels "beyond blessed" to have her children Nisha & her boys

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Leone has shared an emotional note on social media as her twins Noah and Asher turn three. The actress says she feels “beyond blessed” to have her children Nisha and her boys, whom she lovingly calls her nuggets, in her life.

Sunny posted a string of pictures from the birthday celebration of Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy.

Alongside the image, Sunny wrote: “My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh and Noah Singh Weber you both are so so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can’t believe 3 years have passed and you both amaze me everyday with what you have learned and all the things you say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny shared that “story time” is one of her favourite things.

“Story time is one of my fav things now and it’s not me telling the stories now it’s you…starting with ‘once upon a time there was noooo fighting…’ knowing thats what I want to hear every time. You both are beyond lucky to have a father and big sister who loves and cares for you so much and they are so lucky that you love and show so much love and affection back to them,” she added.

“And most of all I am beyond blessed to have you 3 children in my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny said that no matter how sad, tired, or stressed she is their “little sweet voice that says… ‘Mama…I love you’ makes the whole world disappear and warms my heart every time. I love you so much and Happy 3rd Birthday my sweet boys!”

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber also adopted a 21-months girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of their sons via surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny is currently shooting for the youth-based reality show in Splitsvilla in Kerala along with Rannvijay Singha. The actress was recently in news in a fraud case but a bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday gave relief to her and her two close aides from being arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, she kick started the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.  –ians/dc/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleArjun Kapoor to support sponsor treatment cost of 100 cancer couples
Next articleSurbhi Chandna flaunting her stylish look in white saree
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sunny Leone shares her Monday lessons

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sunny Leone has shared some pop philosophy for fans on social media, which she described as her Monday lessons. "Monday lessons! Even if you try...
Read more
News

Sunny Leone calls cheating charge ‘slanderous’ & ‘deeply hurtful’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sunny Leone has refuted cheating claims leveled against her, saying that half-baked information is as dangerous as misreporting.  On her part, she has alleged...
Read more
News

Sunny Leone questioned by Kerala cops for alleged cheating

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone was questioned by the Kerala Police at a private resort in Thiruvananthapuram. The interrogation was conducted on a complaint filed...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021