Sunny Leone finally got hubby to wear pink

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Sunny Leone finally got her husband Daniel Weber to wear a pink shirt and she says he looks nice.

Sunny posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen fixing Daniel’s hair. The actress is dressed in a white and powder pink off-shoulder dress while her husband looks dapper in a black suit paired with a pink shirt.

“Finally got Mr. Weber in a Pink shirt. Looks nice! @dirrty99,” Sunny wrote as caption with the image.

Sunny has started shooting for her upcoming film “Shero”.

The actress had shared a poster of the film on Instagram on Saturday. In the black and white picture, she is seen sitting in a car. On the poster is written: “Sarah Mike. Begin her journey…”

“Shero” is a psychological thriller. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

–IANS

dc/vnc