Bollywood News

Sunny Leone glad to spend time with family

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone is glad to get some quality time with her kids and husband Daniel Weber, whom she calls her bestie.

Sunny posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen posing with Daniel.

“Glad to be with my family and my bestie @dirrty99,” she wrote alongside the image. The social media user name @dirrty99 belongs to Daniel.

Recently, Sunny took a jetty ride with her team in incognito mode. She wore a face mask, large glasses and hoodie jacket. The actress shared her moments from the ride through a short video on Instagram.

Sunny was in Los Angeles with her family for six months this year, following the onset of the pandemic. At that time, she said she felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

She returned to Mumbai recently and has resumed work, though she hasn’t yet disclosed anything about the project she is shooting for. Without revealing anything about the project, she has confessed that she is happy to have Bollywood glamour back in her life.

–IANS

dc/vnc

