Sunny Leone is relieved that Bollywood glamour is back in her life

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone is happy to be back in the world of glitz and glamour as she resumes work.

Sunny shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen posing in front of the camera, dressed in a sparkly outfit.

“Work mode!! Bollywood glamour is back in my life!! Phew!” she captioned the image.

Recently, Sunny found a way to stay safe during her shoots without ruining her make-up amid the Covid pandemic. In an Instagram image she posted, she is seen wearing a transparent face mask. “Staying protected between shots without destroying my make up,” she wrote.

Sunny was in Los Angeles with her family for six months this year, following the onset of the pandemic. At that time, she said she felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

She returned to Mumbai recently, and hasn’t yet disclosed anything about the project she is shooting for.

–IANS

dc/vnc