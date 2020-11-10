Advtg.
Sunny Leone reveals her tip to stay safe on set

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone has found a way to stay safe during her shoots without ruining her make-up, amid the Covid pandemic.

Sunny posted an Instagram image wearing a transparent face mask, and wrote: “Staying protected between shots without destroying my make up.”

The image is taken on the set of an upcoming project, and Sunny looks ready for a shot in outfit and make-up.

Earlier, the actress posted a picture of herself with the team, and shared her joy of coming back to work.

“Rise and shine…time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely… no stress at all… But happy to see my team,” she wrote with the image, in which she is seen with her team, wearing masks.

Sunny was in Los Angeles with her family for six months this year, following the onset of the pandemic. At that time, she said she felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

She returned to Mumbai last week, and hasn’t disclosed anything about the project she is shooting for.

–IANS

sug/vnc

