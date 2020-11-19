Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sunny Leone stuns in Little Black Dress

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone makes a killer style statement in a glittery little black number in her latest social media post.

In the Instagram picture, Sunny matches her LBD with a bright blue jacket. She completes the impact leaving her hair open and casually holding her stilettos in one hand as she walks barefoot. She gives a smile away from the camera for impact.

“Headed to work? Headed to buy groceries?? Or just going for a stroll?? Hmmmm….” she teased in the caption.

Sunny was in Los Angeles with her family for six months this year following the onset of the pandemic. At that time, she said she felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

She returned to Mumbai recently and has resumed work, though she hasn’t yet disclosed anything about the project she is shooting for.

–IANS

dc/vnc

