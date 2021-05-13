Sunny Leone’s birthday message for all: Wear a mask

Adv.

Sunny Leone celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday. She thanked fans and followers for their wishes and also requested them to stay strong and safe amidst the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thank you everyone for all your amazing bday wishes. My wish for all of you is to stay safe, be strong, wear a mask and please let’s spread love not hate!! God Bless you all!,” Sunny shared in an Instagram post.

Sunny recently took to social media on the occasion of Mother’s Day to encourage mothers who are trying hard to keep their children safe and healthy amid the pandemic.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in the film “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon” and the web series “Anamika”.