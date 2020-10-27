Advtg.
Sunny Singh shares his reasons for looking upto Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the industry

The lockdown brought us closer to our friends and family keeping work at bay. This has been a boon for a lot and some took it with a pinch of salt

By Pooja Tiwari
The lockdown brought us closer to our friends and family keeping work at bay. This has been a boon for a lot and some took it with a pinch of salt. Actor Sunny Singh has dedicated this period purely on improving his physique, reading new scrips and much more.

The actor, in a recent interview with a leading daily revealed his reasons on why he looks upto two of the most experienced actors in the industry being Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

Talking about why the actor looks upto Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, the actor said, “Their choices are simple and they’ve proved that if you take time good things happen.”

Talking about the future projects and giving clarity he ends by saying, “I don’t know if they will happen now. I’m waiting for the announcements from the makers so that even I have clarity about the future.”

The actor has been an integral part of some of the most memorable films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety and many more. We can’t wait to see more such memorable performances.

