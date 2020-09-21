Home Bollywood News

Sunny Singh shares tips to stay motivated

By Glamsham Editorial

Actor Sunny Singh says when you choose the correct diet and workout, you will always be motivated.

“It’s been quite a long that I’ve been working out, so I know what sort of workouts work for which muscle group and overall strength. I surf online if I want some new combinations of workouts, and include them in my routine,” he said.

A friend helps him with tips on food and workouts.

“There are also some people who are really inspiring and I have a friend, Gurumann who’s a very good athlete staying in the US, having a lot of knowledge and also gives guidance to everyone. I often talk to him via calls or on text to ask him about my workouts, food to eat, diet to follow if I want quick results and much more,” said Sunny.

“The best thing that I learnt from him which I would recommend everyone is that there should always be a balance in the mind and body. You should meditate, workout consistently and eat right. As we’ve heard this popular quote, ‘You are what you eat’, and when you choose the correct diet and workout for yourself according to what your body needs, you’ll always be motivated and get going,” said the actor.

Sunny was last seen in the video of the song “Holi mein rangeele”, which released earlier this year. –IANS/nn/vnc

