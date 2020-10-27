Advtg.
‘Sunshine gurl’ Malaika Arora says mornings are her thing

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Malaika Arora admits being a morning person, in a new social media post.

Malaika’s confession comes with an Instagram selfie where she sports her out-of-bed curls.

“Mornings r my thanggg….#sunshinegurl,” she captioned the image.

Malaika recently stressed on self-love in a social media post, saying she is comfortable in her skin. She posted a boomerang video on Instagram stories, where she poses for the camera flaunting her natural self.

A few days back when Malaika celebrated her 47th birthday, her rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor had a mushy post for her on Instagram.

Malaika keeps sharing tricks on social media for self care. She recently doled out social media tips on how to deal with hairfall.

–IANS

dc/vnc

