Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s love ballad Waareya gives you a taste of 90s’ sweet romances

The 90s were a unique time and is memorable for all of us. In keeping with the vibe of their film, the makers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

By Glamsham Editorial
The 90s were a unique time and is memorable for all of us. In keeping with the vibe of their film, the makers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari launched the music of the film. The breezy numbers are a blend of retro and modern melodies and reflective of the mood of the film.

Produced by Zee Studios, the Abhishek Sharma movie is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film’s highlight so far has been the scintillating number Basanti but the album comprises 7 unique tracks namely- Waareya, Ladki Dramebaaz Hai, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Title Track, Bad Boys, and Dauda Dauda. There is a different version of Waareya as well available in the jukebox that releases on Zee Music. The album is composed by Javed-Mohsin along with Kingshuk Chakravarty.

The standout composition which is turning out to be the hook number is Waareya composed by Javed – Mohsin and sung by them along with Vibhor Parashar and Palak Muchhal and written by Kunaal Vermaa. The song is a celebration of old school romance before the advent of mobiles and dating apps. In current times, dating in the internet age has a transient feel to it but Waareya is an ode to old school love. With a sweet melody at its heart, the song is the one that’s closest to the makers. The video has a lot of old-time quirks like pagers and phone booth romancing with Diljit wooing Fatima in an adorable filmy fashion! 

Director Abhishek Sharma says, “The highlight of the song is that it fills you with nostalgia, much like the film itself, transporting you back to simple times. Bubbling with fresh energy, the song is vivacious and exciting with a serene smoothness to it.

Diljit and Fatima have effortless chemistry that shines through the song, making it stand out.”The album’s other songs include Basanti, is sung by them along with Payal Dev and Danish Sabri with lyrics written by the latter.

Dauda Dauda sung by Javed-Mohsin along with Divya Kumar has rap done by Mohsin. The song is written by Sabri. The other brilliant number Ladki Dramebaaz Hai is sung by Mohsin, Jyotica Tangri, Aishwarya Bhandari with rap by Mellow D. Bad Boys written by Mellow D is composed by Kingshuk Chakravarty is a musical number with heavy use of percussion.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Title track which is written by Abhishek Sharma himself is composed by Kingshuk Chakravarty and Aditya Pushkarna and sung by Sanj V and Chinmayi Tripathi. 

