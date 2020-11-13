Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari maker Abhishek Sharma on why film deserved theatre release

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the first Bollywood films to release in theaters after lockdown. Its director Abhishek Sharma says the film is for community viewing and for families out to enjoy together.

“Movies like this are family experiences and that was the whole idea of making this film. This is for community viewing and for families to enjoy together. I am glad that the film is releasing in theatres,” he said.

“We were so emotional at the film’s premiere because it’s been quite a cataclysmic year for all of us. This felt like the first semblance of normalcy returning to our lives. We laughed together and there were tears of joy. For many reasons, this is one of the most special films for me,” he added.

Sharma spoke at a special premiere of the film for cast and crew at a suburban theatre. The film’s cast comprising Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Karishma Tanna, along with director Abhishek Sharma, composers Javed-Mohsin, and others were amongst those present at the screening.

The satirical comedy will hit the big screens across India in the Diwali weekend.

–IANS

nn/vnc