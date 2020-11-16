Advtg.
Bollywood News

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari – A return gift for cinema lovers as cinemas open

By Glamsham Editorial
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari - A return gift for cinema lovers as cinemas open
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Poster
It is tough to pull-of a comic genre movie and that too with such an ensemble and talented star cast. Abhishek Verma has done it nicely earlier and manages to pull it off with élan again!!! Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, a perfect return gift for the audience returning to cinemas this Diwali season and enjoying hearty laugh all along.

The movies trailer had hit the first nerve wherein you had a plethora of brands associated with matrimony organically promoting the shaadi of Suraj which was a welcome sign of things to expect from the feature film and it doesn’t disappoint at all!!! The movie is a scream-athon with a good first half and a fantastic second that holds it together.

Suraj (Diljit Dosanjh) is on a mission to get married to a ‘pativrata’ girl and is given the tag of an unfit groom thanks to Mangal (Manoj Bajpai), a wedding detective having prowess in spying such scamsters. The Jodi with their banter and energy keeps the scenes alive with their terrific presence and endearing simplicity.

Suraj manages to woo Tulsi (Fatima Sana Sheikh) who happens to be Mangal’s sister and thus begins the cat & mouse drama.

The earnestness along with some hooter dialogues manages to bring the roof down. There is able support from the other cast as well with Anu Kapoor stealing the thunder along with Supriya Pilgaonkar, Manoj Pahwa and a brilliant cameo from Vijay Raaz.

Since the movie is set in the 90s, the music of that era has been successfully recreated by Javed Mohsin with some rip roaring lyrics from Danish Sabri with – ‘Basanti in Kuthon ke saamne Na naach’ being a howler.

Manoj Bajpai is terrific and carries the disguises with aplomb. Diljit is fantastic and the ‘timing’ is impeccable. Fathima brings in that method in this madness and is superbly sublime as she plays a diabolical role with aplomb. The movie has entertainment written all over it and is a perfect watch in this festive season that tickles your funny bones along with a hearty laughter.

Watch this madness unfold at your favourite cinemas which has been certified safe and enjoy the experience of being back to the place you enjoy being most!

