Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari screened for Mumbai cops, their families

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) A special screening of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is the first Hindi film to release on the big screen after re-opening of theatres, was held here on Wednesday for Mumbai cops and their families.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the comedy stars Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles.

“It’s a film we made to put a smile on people’s faces and right now, no one needs these smiles as much as those who’ve worked through the ordeal of the pandemic every day when we have been comfortably locked in our home,” said the director.

“We can’t ever repay what they’ve done for us but the least we can do is to get smiles on their faces, so we invited men from the police force and their families to watch the film today,” he added.

The film released on November 15.

