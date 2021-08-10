Surbhi Chandna ramps up her glam quotient

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Telly star Surbhi Chandna looks gorgeous in a recent picture she posted on social media.

In the pic, she sizzles in a white tube top, printed kimono and a matching slit skirt.

The actress, who is known for her roles in ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Sanjivani’ and ‘Naagin 5’, shared her picture from her recent Maldives vacation on her Instagram account. She can be seen wearing a white bandeau top paired with thigh-slit skirt.

“Until Next Time! Grateful for all the Good Times,” she wrote.

Her fans instantly responded with heart and fire emojis and commented “Loveeee” and “Beautiiiiiful touchwood”.

The actress has definitely set some interesting vacation goals.

–IANS

ila/arm