ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Surbhi Jyoti decodes chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in 'Qubool Hai 2.0'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Surbhi Jyoti has opened up on why she thinks she shared a special chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in the new series “Qubool Hai 2.0”.

“I think Karan is a very good co-actor who takes his work very seriously. For me, anyone, who dedicates his effort to make something work naturally gains respect. Then, following the script, once we went under the skin of the characters, once he was Asad, and I was Zoya, the magical chemistry was bound to happen. I think off-camera, Karan is gentle and courteous as an individual. He really knows how to respect a woman. When all these are combined, you see the on-screen chemistry between Asad and Zoya,” Surbhi told IANS.

The actress emphasised that teamwork helped create the world in the new season of the show, and she mentioned how closely she worked with her stylist to create the look for her character Zoya.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very involved with every character I play. I literally lived the character. I do not act it out just like that, I become the character — her body language, the way Zoya thinks — as if I can read her mind,” said Surbhi who gained visibility on TV with ‘Qubool Hai’ when it first telecast in 2012 and ran till 2016.

While shooting of the show took place in Serbia post lockdown following protocol, few crew members of the show, including Karan had tested positive for Covid.

“We were almost through when two people from our direction team and Karan tested positive. Of course, we had to stop shooting but it was just a few scenes that were rescheduled,” she recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new season of the show also features Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Saurabh Raj Jain, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Priyal Gor. It streams on Zee5.

–IANS

aru/vnc/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFacebook working on Instagram for kids under age 13
Next articleArmie Hammer booked as suspect in rape-sexual assault case
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Aahana Kumra seeks Union Health Minister's help for parents

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra on Friday sought the help of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to get Covid-19 vaccination certificates for...
Read more
Sports

Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika, Sutirtha qualify for Tokyo Olympics (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Doha, March 19 (IANS) Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics...
Read more
Sports

Pogba goal gives United win over Milan in Europa League

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Milan, March 19 (IANS) Substitute Paul Pogba struck just minutes after his half-time introduction to give Manchester United a 1-0 win at AC...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Aahana Kumra seeks Union Health Minister's help for parents

Hansal Mehta reacts to 'The Big Bull' comparison with 'Scam 1992'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday reacted to a netizen comparing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer film "The Big Bull" with his...

Radhika Madan: Not many TV actors want to bring down their ego

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurMumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Radhika Madan has made a mark as a Bollywood actress with her roles in "Angrezi Medium",...

Armie Hammer booked as suspect in rape-sexual assault case

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has been booked as a suspect by Los Angeles Police Department for alleged rape and...

Surbhi Jyoti decodes chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in 'Qubool Hai 2.0'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Surbhi Jyoti has opened up on why she thinks she shared a special chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in the...

Facebook working on Instagram for kids under age 13

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Facebook on Friday said it is working on Instagram for kids under age 13 where parents will have...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates