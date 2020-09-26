Home Bollywood News

Surekha Sikri recovering well, eager to go back to set

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who was discharged from hospital earlier this week, is recovering well. According to her manager Vivek Sidhwani, she feels positive and looks forward to resuming work.

“She returned home earlier this week. Her recovery will still take some more time. Physiotherapy has started, along with her continuing medical treatment. Surekhaji is one tough lady with a positive mindset and is looking forward to being back on a set soon. However, that will take some time,” Sidhwani told IANS.

The National Award-winning actress suffered a brain stroke for the second time and was admitted to hospital on September 8, in Mumbai. She suffered the first attack in 2018.

However, the actress is recovering well and is back home now.

Sikhri was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the OTT anthology film “Ghost Stories” that released earlier this year. The actress won National Awards for her roles in the films “Tamas”, “Mammo” and “Badhaai Ho”.

