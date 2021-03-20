ADVERTISEMENT
Suresh Raina recalls 'surreal experience' of World Cup 2011 win

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Cricket star Suresh Raina, who is currently seen on the music reality show Indian Pro Music League, recalled on the show his “surreal experience” of winning the World Cup 10 years ago, as part of the Indian team.

“A win in a team sport is not just of an individual but of an entire team, which comprises coaches, team members and every single person who is connected with the team. I still remember the moment when we were in our last over and everyone was praying with their heart and soul that we win this match,” he said.

He added: “As soon as that happened, it was the most surreal experience for us as the entire stadium was singing ‘Vande Mataram’ with their mobile flashlights swaying in the air. That is the moment all of us felt we had truly made our country proud.”

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who was present as a guest on the show, took his autograph on a cricket bat.

Raina was one of the key players in the Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

