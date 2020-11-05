Suriya is very real in the film: 'Soorarai Pottru' director

Advtg.

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) The Tamil film Soorarai Pottru drops digitally soon, and director Sudha Kongara cannot stop raving about the film’s hero, superstar Suriya.

“He is very real in the film, and he knows what I want and he gave his 200 per cent to the role. He would be the first at the set, and he caught my attention with his performance,” said Kongara.

Working with Suriya was a smooth experience for the filmmakwer because “we both like the same kind of cinema”, said Kongara, adding: “I am completely satisfied with his performance in this film.”

The film also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali. It is a fictionalised account of the life of the retired Army Captain. GR Gopinath, who founded the low cost airline, Air Deccan.

“Soorarai Pottru” is bankrolled by Guneet Monga and premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.

–IANS

