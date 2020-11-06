Advtg.
Suriya: Real-life inspiration the wow factor of 'Soorarai Pottru'

By Glamsham Editorial
Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) Soorarai Pottru, starring Tamil superstar Suriya, takes inspiration from a true story, and that is what adds value to the film according to the actor.

“We have taken a lot of real-life inspiration and that is the wow factor of the film. There are no unnecessary scenes in the film. The film is very gripping and engaging. It’s a real-life incident and that adds a lot of value to the film,” said Suriya.

Director Kongara claimed India needs inspirational stories as this film right now.

“India needs inspirational stories. There are so many inspirational stories to be told. The youth needs to connect with it, which is why we have made this film,” said Kongara about the film, also featuring Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali.

The film is a fictionalised account of the life of GR Gopinath, founder of the low cost airline Air Deccan, and will premiere on November 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

–IANS

