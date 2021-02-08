ADVERTISEMENT
Suriya: 'Undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now'

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Tamil superstar Suriya tweeted on Sunday night to inform that he is undergoing Covid treatment and is better now.

“I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side,” ran an English translation of the actor’s Tamil tweet on the fan site, @SuriyaFansTeam.

Soon, wishes of fans flooded the comment box, wishing the actor the best of health.

Suriya’s last release, Soorarai Pottru, dropped on Amazon Prime in November. The Tamil film, directed by Sudha Kongara, co-stars Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi and Mohan Babu. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

Suriya’s next film is Vaadivasal. The first look of the Vetrimaaran directorial was unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s 45th birthday on July 23 last year.

–IANS

