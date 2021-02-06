ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Susan Sarandon tweets solidarity for Indian farmers

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon is the latest international celebrity to show support to Indian farmers, who are protesting against the new farm laws introduced by the government.

Tweeting her support, she also shared a link to an article addressing the issue in detail.

“Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they’re protesting below,” Sarandon wrote along with the link.

The 74-year-old Hollywood veteran won the Best Actress Oscar for “Dead Man Walking”, and has been nominated in the category for the prestigious trophy on four other occasions. She also won a Best Actress award at BAFTA for her work in The Client.

Sarandon is known for her social and political activism. She was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has received the Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Award.

She is the latest international celebrity to voice support for the agitating farmers of India, after pop star Rihanna, environment activist Greta Thunberg, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean and Dr Zeus, and former adult star Mia Khalifa.





