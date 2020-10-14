Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sushant case: ED raids 4 locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan

By Glamsham Editorial
Sushant case: ED raids 4 locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at four locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan in connection with its probe into the money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

An ED source said currently the agency was carrying out searches in four locations linked to Vijan.

The source refused to share further details.

Advtg.

However, IANS tried to contact Vijan and a reply from him was awaited.

Vijan debuted with “Raabta” as a film director. Sushant starred along with Kirti Sanon in “Raabta”, which was released in 2017. Vijan was also the co-producer of the movie. The film bombed at the box office.

The ED registered a case of money laundering on July 31 on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Sushant’s father K.K. Singh.

Advtg.

In the FIR, Singh had alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was transferred from the Kotak Mahindra Bank account of his son to other bank accounts who had no relations with him.

The ED has questioned several people, including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Indrajit.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14.

Advtg.

–IANS

aks/dpb

Advtg.
Previous articleRavi Kishan wants separate Censor Board for Bhojpuri films
Next article'Bigg Boss 14' running high on Sidharth Shukla's brainwork

Related Articles

News

Sushant case: Subramanian Swamy reaches out to the Health Secretary

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy claims the Ministry of Health was not kept in loop about the AIIMS report pertaining to...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Bollywood civil suit against ‘defamatory’ reporting

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed disappointment after top Bollywood production houses and associations filed a suit in Delhi High Court against certain...
Read more
News

Bollywood associations, producers file civil suit against select media houses

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A civil suit has been filed before Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading production houses, praying that...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, Hina Khan revealed how back in her college days in Delhi on the insistence of a couple of friends, Hina had auditioned for a competition related to the show
Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the actors

Peter Segal opens up about his favorite on-screen moment between the...

Sushant case: ED raids 4 locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan 2

'Bigg Boss 14' running high on Sidharth Shukla's brainwork

Sushant case: ED raids 4 locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan 3

Sushant case: ED raids 4 locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan

Sushant case: ED raids 4 locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan 4

Ravi Kishan wants separate Censor Board for Bhojpuri films

Sushant case: ED raids 4 locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan 2

Soumitra's daughter appeals netizens to abstain from rumour-mongering about her father's...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks