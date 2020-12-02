Bollywood News

Sushant case: Shekhar Suman awaits a miracle

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Shekhar Suman says he is just left with hope and prayers for a miracle to happen, in the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

“A lot of ppl I meet keep asking me wat’s happening to Sushant’s case and I say, I wish I had the answer. Apart from hoping and praying that a miracle will happen one day, there is nothing else you can do,” the actor tweeted from his unverified account on Wednesday using the hashtag #CBIArrestSSRKillersNow.

Just a few days ago, the actor had accused the print and electronic media of not giving the Suhant case adequate coverage anymore.

“There is absolutely no update in the newspapers. TV channels have all vanished. There is no discussion anywhere by anyone. 6 months down the line we r fighting a desolate battle. I go off the radar now and then bcoz I’m angry that nothing is happening,” Shekhar Suman tweeted on Sunday.

“If the agencies keep quiet and not react what do we do? We can raise our voices louder n louder, ev day ev minute, but then we have to have concerned ppl reacting to it and taking some concrete action. Otherwise it is so frustrating #FightUntilSSRJustice,” the actor wrote in a separate tweet earlier this week.

–IANS

abh/vnc

