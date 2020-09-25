Home Bollywood News

Shiv Sena: Sushant Singh Rajput case will be politicised in Bihar

By Glamsham Editorial
Sushant Singh Rajput case will be politicised in Bihar
Sanjay Raut
Advtg.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the resultant investigations into the drug cases would be “politicised during the Bihar elections” announced this afternoon.

“It was a long-planned drama… The Bihar government does not have any developmental or governance issues to speak about… They have started campaigning with posters of Sushant. So, it’s obvious why the Sushant case and drugs matters were blown out of proportion,” Raut told mediapersons.

He demanded to know that with the drugs case handled by the Narcotics Control Bureau, “what has happened to the CBI probe in the Sushant case” now that the former Bihar DPG Gupteshwar Pandey has quit the IPS to contest state polls.

Advtg.

Replying to a query on the questioning of various personalities from the film industry, he said the NCB’s role is to stop the cross-border smuggling of narcotics from various countries into India by air, sea or surface routes.

“But, here they are coming and interrogating individuals… It’s their prerogative to summon anyone… But the drug menace seems to be all-pervading,” he said.

“The Covid pandemic situation has thrown up an unprecedented situation all over the country… Is this the right time to conduct the Bihar elections? Is the pandemic over?” Raut wondered.

Advtg.

To a question on the proposed film city coming up in Uttar Pradesh, he said it’s a welcome development and the entertainment industry can create huge employment opportunities.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 by Home Minister Amit Shah, why didn’t the government think of setting up a film city even in the Kashmir Valley…it would have brought a lot of business to Jammu and Kashmir,” Raut pointed out.

However, he dismissed all contentions that a film city in UP would diminish the importance of Mumbai – the country’s film capital.

Advtg.

“Nobody is going to quit Maharashtra and go to UP…They will all remain here… Mumbai’s film industry has been set up with blood, sweat and tears and it can never lose its importance. Merely by shifting the film city or a few government departments cannot impact the significance of Mumbai,” Raut asserted. –ians/qn/ash

Advtg.
Previous articleAsim Riaz gives new twist to Mohammad Rafi classic ‘Badan pe sitare’
Next articleFilm & music fraternity mourn SP Balasubramaniam’s demise

Related Articles

News

NCB questions Rakul, Deepika's ex-manager Karishma, Dharma Productions honcho(Ld)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday is questioning Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi...
Read more
News

CBI delay in converting abetment to suicide to murder frustrating: SSR family lawyer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vikas Singh, family lawyer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday stated that the delay being by Central Bureau of Investigation...
Read more
News

Rakul, Deepika’s manager Karishma join NCB probe in drug case

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A day after skipping the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh deposed before the drug law enforcement agency in...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Shiv Sena: Sushant Singh Rajput case will be politicised in Bihar 1

Rajinikanth remembers SPB: You have been my voice for many years

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Tamil superstar Rajinikanth expressed grief at the demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on Friday, and offered condolences to the...
Shiv Sena: Sushant Singh Rajput case will be politicised in Bihar 2

Vidyut Jammwal has a 'dirty' question

Shiv Sena: Sushant Singh Rajput case will be politicised in Bihar 2

K'taka Assembly observes one-minute silence for SPB

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

CSK win toss and elect to bowl against DC, Mishra replaces...

Shiv Sena: Sushant Singh Rajput case will be politicised in Bihar 2

Jacqueline Fernandez meets mother after 10 months

Mohanlal joins the unit of 'Drishyam 2'

Mohanlal joins the unit of ‘Drishyam 2’

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks