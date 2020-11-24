Advtg.
Sushant is no more and it will take time for me to live with it: Shweta

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Shweta Singh Kirti says it will take a long time for her to realise that her brother Sushant Singh Rajput is no more, adding that the healing process is slow.

She took to Instagram to share a note and thank late actor Sushant’s fans for their constant support on the journey to seek justice for him.

“I have gone through a lot of pain and still going through a lot. The time I feel I am allowed to live a normal regular life, some or the other pain surfaces. The process of healing is slow and needs patience. If I keep scratching my wound and looking if it has healed, it only makes it worse! The brother I have lost, I have spent every second of my growing up days with. He was an integral part of me. We were complete together. Now he is no more and it will take time for me to realise it and live with it,” she wrote in the note.

She continued: “But I know one thing for sure and that is God is there and he never gives up on his true devotees. He knows that there are so many aching hearts and he will make sure the truth shines forth. Believe in him and his grace. Stay united and please don’t fight with each other. When we pray, we purify our hearts and make space for God to express.”

“God is nothing but love, kindness and compassion. Having said that, it doesn’t mean we stop raising our voice for justice but we do it with utmost dignity and perseverance. We soon run out of energy if we are aggressive, but somebody who is established in faith and patience never gives up and is there for the long run. This is what I expect from my extended family,” she added.

“You guys don’t know how much you all mean to me. The love and support we have received as a family had reclaimed my faith in humanity and divinity. I pray to the Almighty that he leads us to truth and light,” Shweta concluded.

She shared the post with a caption: “Note for my extended family. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput”

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.

The late actor’s California-based sister Shweta keeps posting about her brother and sharing throwback videos.

–IANS

sug/vnc

