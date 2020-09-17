Sushant probe: Goa drug peddler in judicial custody

A Mumbai court has sent a drug peddler from Goa – Chris Costa – to judicial custody till October 1, after his two-day remand with the Narcotics Control Bureau ended here on Thursday.

Costa was among the seven drug peddlers, suppliers, and dealers arrested – including 6 from Mumbai – in the NCB swoop at different locations on Sunday as it attempts to unravel the Bollywood drug nexus in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

So far, a total of 17 persons, including ex-girlfriend of Sushant actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and Sushant’s schoolmate Suryadeep Malhotra, have been arrested besides the drug peddlers.

The others arrested are currently in either judicial custody or NCB custody for varying periods depending on the charges against them. –IANS/qn/kr