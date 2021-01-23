Bollywood News

Sushant Singh opens up on his role as in 'Jeet Ki Zid'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actor Sushant Singh says preparing for his role of Colonel Chaudhary in the web series Jeet Ki Zid was more of a mental exercise than a physical one.

“Preparing for Colonel Chaudhary was more of a mental exercise, not so much physical for me because the special forces are not just about physical training, they don’t produce bodybuilders, they produce tough people. It’s mind over matter,” he said.

Jeet Ki Zid follows the true story of Special Forces officer Major Deep Singh who was paralysed waist below during the Kargil War, but his relentless attitude helped him bounce back in life. Amit Sadh is cast as the protagonist while Amrita Puri plays his wife.

The series directed by Vishal Mangalorkar also features Aly Goni, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Gagan Randhawa.

Jeet Ki Zid dropped on Zee5 on January 22.

–IANS

