Home Bollywood News

Vijay Shekhar Gupta: Sushant Singh Rajput never took drugs

By Glamsham Editorial
Sushant Singh Rajput's friends stopped by the Delhi Police
Sushant Singh Rajput on a couch sofa (pic courtesy: instagram)
Advtg.

Citing delay in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, the friends of the late actor on Thursday arrived in Delhi to protest and demand a speedy probe.

Two of the late actor’s friends — Ganesh and Ankit Arya — along with Vijay Shekhar Gupta, who also claims to be Sushant’s friend, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

However, two of them were stopped by the Delhi Police for marching towards Jantar Mantar.

Advtg.

The third one, Ganesh managed to walk from the airport towards the Jantar Mantar. Speaking to the media, Ganesh said, “We have arrived in Delhi with the poster of Sushant demanding a speedy probe into the case. Even the CBI has not issued any statement regarding the update in the investigation into the death case.”

“The delay from the CBI has forced us to arrive in Delhi demanding Justice for Sushant. And, now the police are stopping us from marching towards Jantar Mantar,” he said.

Before being taken away by the Delhi Police, Sushant’s friend Vijay Shekhar Gupta said that all the media reports that the late actor consumed drugs were false. “He never took drugs and this is a way to divert the attention from the main issue of the probe into his death,” he said.

Advtg.

He also said that he will start his fast from Friday and submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding justice and speedy probe into the death case of Sushant.

The CBI registered a case on August 6 after a notification from the Centre on the recommendation of the Bihar government. The CBI team along with the CFSL team arrived in Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave the nod for the federal agency probe.

The CBI during its stay recorded the statement of several accused, including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit and several others.

Advtg.

Currently, Rhea and Showik are in judicial custody after they were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case surrounding the death of Sushant. The ED is probing a money laundering probe into the case. –ians/aks/dpb

Advtg.
Previous articleAkshay Kumar’s ‘Bellbottom completes shoot and releases new poster along with the release date
Next articleMirzapur leading the content race gets a solo release for Season 2

Related Articles

News

AIIMS report to CBI: Death time missing in Sushant’s autopsy

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department has submitted its report with the CBI in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh...
Read more
News

Remembering SSR as’MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ turns 4

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The 2016 blockbuster, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was released four years ago on this day. The film starring the late Sushant...
Read more
News

SC seeks Maha Assembly response on Arnab's plea challenging show-cause

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on a plea by journalist and anchor Arnab Goswami challenging a September...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks