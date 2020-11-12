Sushant's niece posts throwback video of late actor with his pet dog

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Mallika Singh, niece of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video featuring the late Bollywood star and his pet dog Fudge.

Mallika posted the video on Instagram Stories. In the clip, Sushant is seen playfully crawling towards Fudge, who suddenly gets up and runs away.

In September, Mallika had posted a picture of the late actor on Instagram, to exhort his fans to stay united in their fight for justice for Sushant. In the picture, Sushant is seen with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti in the backseat of a car.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

