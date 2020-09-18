Home Bollywood News

Meetu Singh shares a painting of brother Sushant Singh Rajput

By Glamsham Editorial
Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Meetu Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Meetu Singh

Meetu Singh, elder sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a painting of her late brother and late mother on social media. Meetu expressed her pain at the untimely demise of her brother, saying he was her pride, adding that she is unable to cope with her loss.

Meetu shared the painting on her unverified Twitter account on Friday. In the artwork, Sushant sits in front of his mother with his hands are folded in a Namaste, and a smile on his face while she places her hand on his head and blesses him. The painting has the word “Ma” written in Hindi on it.

“My mother was my source of energy. My bhai was my pride. Lost both of them too early. Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss,” Meetu Singh captioned the painting on Twitter.

Advtg.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. Meetu Singh, a cricketer by profession is Sushant’s second elder sister. She stayed for a few days with the 34-year-old actor at his Bandra home till June 12, two days before his death. –IANS/abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleShannon K exhorts people to be themselves in new song
Next articleB-Towners wish Shabana Azmi on her 70th birthday

Related Articles

News

SSR tribute song talks of justice for late actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Ahana BhattacharyaMumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) A song dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput collages video clips featuring the late actor, to let fans re-live...
Read more
News

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Lizaa Malik has claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Kriti Sanon might have denied dating...
Read more
News

NCB nabs 6 more Mumbai drug peddlers, seizes 1.4 kg narcotics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Continuing its crackdown on the drugs trade in Mumbai as part of the probe into the narcotics angle in Bollywood actor Sushant...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Meetu Singh shares a painting of brother Sushant Singh Rajput 1

Terence Lewis turns actor for Palaash Muchhal's music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song...
Meetu Singh shares a painting of brother Sushant Singh Rajput 2

SSR tribute song talks of justice for late actor

Meetu Singh shares a painting of brother Sushant Singh Rajput 2

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

Meetu Singh shares a painting of brother Sushant Singh Rajput 2

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

Meetu Singh shares a painting of brother Sushant Singh Rajput 2

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'

Meetu Singh shares a painting of brother Sushant Singh Rajput 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi's double dose of humour

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks