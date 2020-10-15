Advtg.
Sushant's sister on why she was off social media temporarily

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Throughout Wednesday, fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput kept speculating why his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. While Shweta had temporarily deactivated her unverified Twitter and verified Instagram accounts, the same were subsequently restored.

The late actor’s California-based sister also offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant’s fans.

She wrote: “Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them.”

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.

–IANS

abh/vnc

