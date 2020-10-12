Advtg.
Bollywood News

Shweta Singh Kirti posts videos of UK car rally expressing ‘solidarity of SSR warriors’

By Glamsham Editorial
Shweta Singh Kirti posts videos of UK car rally expressing'solidarity of SSR warriors'
UK car rally (video grab) expressing 'solidarity of SSR warriors'
Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared a string of videos of a car rally organised in the UK to show solidarity to the justice campaign for her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shweta posted three videos on Instagram, capturing action from the rally at Southhall, London. In one video, we see a motley of cars with pictures of Sushant pasted on them.

“UK car rally showing the solidarity of SSR Warriors. We have faith in CBI,” she wrote as caption.

Shweta Singh Kirti then shared a video of a woman demanding justice for Sushant. The woman and a man are seen holding a poster that reads: “NRI’S UK appeal to PM Modi #arrestthemurderersof SSR and #Satyagraha4SSR.”

Shea wrote, “In Southhall, London #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SatyamevaJayate #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand.”

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.  –ians/dc/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

